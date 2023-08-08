One month left to enter the US Best Places To Work Awards

US video games companies have one month left to enter the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023.

The deadline for all submissions is Friday, September 8th for the US. Those in the UK have until Friday, September 25th, and Canada participants have until Friday, September 22nd.

The US winners will be announced on Thursday, October 5th via a digital show. The awards are open to all games companies with offices in the US, including developers, publishers, service companies, retail and media, and you can submit your company through here.

The Best Places To Work Awards are based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (and worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score). For a detailed rundown on how the awards process works, our Frequently Asked Questions and how these awards are judged, click here.

All responses are entirely confidential and deleted once the reporting is complete. Businesses that do not win will not be named.

Participant can receive a free report from us featuring their overall scores, and we also have benchmarking and advanced reports available for a fee.

Our special award also return, where we will name companies who are showing excellence in the areas of Diversity, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Health & Wellbeing, Education and Environmental support. These awards are automatically entered by those who sign-up, and are based on how they score in these individual areas.

To take part, simply click here. The deadline for all completed US entries is Friday, September 8th.

For more details, contact bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship enquries, contact george.corner@reedpop.com.