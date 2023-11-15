Nordcurrent snaps up River End Games

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Mobile game publisher Nordcurrent has acquired Gothenburg-based studio River End Games.

River End Games was established in 2020 and is overseen by Jonas Nordling, Anders Hejdenberg, and Karl Broström.

The game developer will continue to operate as a separate entity from Nordcurrent.

River End has been developing a single-player title for PC and consoles, which is projected to be released in 2025. The publishing division, Nordcurrent Labs, will now publish the title.

"River End Games team joining Nordcurrent is a big step in our strategy to expand beyond mobile gaming, where we have had a decade of success with games like Cooking Fever and millions of engaged monthly players," said Nordcurrent's CEO and co-founder Victoria Trofimova.

"There is a lot of innovation happening in the PC and console ecosystem, and I'm looking forward to Nordcurrent and River End taking an active role in this evolving market."

With the acquisition, Nordcurrent aims to expand its business operations beyond mobile games.