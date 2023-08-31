If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo to release Mario red OLED Switch this October

The company mascot-themed hardware will set back consumers $349.99

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nintendo has announced that it will release a Mario red edition Nintendo Switch OLED on October 6.

The hardware will launch two weeks before Super Mario Bros. Wonder and cost $349.99 / ¥37,980.

"The system features a console, dock, and joy-con controllers, all in the iconic Mario Red color, with a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock," said Nintendo in the announcement.

The company mascot-themed Switch joins other recent models based on its first-party releases.

Previous OLED editions included those for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.