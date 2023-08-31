Nintendo to release Mario red OLED Switch this October

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nintendo has announced that it will release a Mario red edition Nintendo Switch OLED on October 6.

The hardware will launch two weeks before Super Mario Bros. Wonder and cost $349.99 / ¥37,980.

"The system features a console, dock, and joy-con controllers, all in the iconic Mario Red color, with a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock," said Nintendo in the announcement.

The company mascot-themed Switch joins other recent models based on its first-party releases.

Previous OLED editions included those for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.