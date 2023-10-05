Nintendo, TikTok, Yogcast and more join GI Investment Summit London

Major companies including TikTok and Nintendo will be meeting games developers at the GI Investment Summit next week.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 12th. It's sponsored by TinyBuild and tickets are on sale now for as low as £45 (+ booking fee and VAT). Each ticket includes access to the event, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and and a four-day pass to the EGX consumer show that runs October 12th - October 15th.

Companies attending the event this year include Aream & Co, Bonsai Collective, Clockwork Pepper, Code Coven, Cooperation Innovations, Creative UK, Curve Games, Devolver Digital, Draw & Code, Electric Square, Firefly Studios, Futurlab, Games London, GamesCo London, Hooded Horse, Hiro Capital, Huey Games, Humble Bundle, Kando Factory, Kepler, Kowloon Nights, London Venture Partners, Lighthouse Games, Liquid Crimson, Lvl Up Partners, Marvelous, Maverick Games, Maximum Games, MLC Studio, Neon Hive, Nintendo, Origami Panda, Outstandly Ventures, Playtonic Games, Radical Forge, Room8, Secret Mode, Splash Damage, Square Enix Collective, Stellar Entertainment, Sumo, Toadman Interactive, Those Awesome Guys, TikTok, TinyBuild, Triple Dragon, UK Games Fund, Wired Productions, Yogscast Games, Xbox and many many more.

The event will include a number of roundtables throughout the day. UK Games Fund, Kowloon Nights, LVP and Xbox will be meeting indie developers in a private setting to offer insight and advice on opportunities they offer studios.

In terms of talks, TikTok's Rollo Goldstaub will be sharing advice on how to get the most out of the social media platform. Harinder Sangha and Mike Brown of Maverick Games - the new AAA developer from former Sega and Playground Games veterans - will talk about setting up its studio. Square Enix Collective's Timea Edvi and Futurlab's Kirsty Rigden will discuss the blockbuster success of Powerwash Simulator. And TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik will share insights into emergent gameplay.

There are also talks on how companies can benefit from Creative Growth Finance, and we'll have advice on how to get you company investor ready.

Hiro Capital's Spike Laurie, Aream & Co's Kartik Prabhakara, Code Coven's Cinzia Musio and UK Games Fund's Colin Macdonald will headline our Games Investment Panel.

Tickets are available through here. For sponsorship enquiries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Investment Summit is part of a series of shows that GamesIndustry.biz is running at EGX. The GI Academy student event is returning with big talks from the likes of legendary games composer Grant Kirkhope. This year, attendees have the chance to 'graduate' from the Academy by completing tasks such as listening to talks, meeting developers and visiting booths. For more details on how to book group student tickets to EGX, contact Daniel Jones.