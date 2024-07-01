Nintendo aims to avoid scalping of Switch successor by meeting console demand

Nintendo has announced plans to avoid scalping with the release of the Switch's successor by meeting customer demand.

In a general Q&A at a recent shareholders meeting as reported by VGC, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors that it would combat resellers by providing enough hardware for retailers to meet demand.

He also noted that Nintendo is no longer affected by the semiconductor shortage, which partly caused the company's sales to dip in 2022.

"At present, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model," Furukawa said.

In May, Nintendo confirmed that while it "[hasn't] yet discussed the launch timing" for its next console, Furukawa confirmed that the platform holder would make an announcement about the Switch's successor by April 2025.