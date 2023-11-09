Nexon names Junghun Lee as its next CEO

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Nexon has announced that Junghun Lee will serve as the firm's new representative director, president, and CEO.

Currently CEO of Nexon Korea, Lee will take on the new role in March 2024.

He will take over the role that Owen Mahoney currently holds. Mahoney served as CEO and president for Nexon since 2014. He will transition to a senior advisor role and be up for re-election to the board of directors.

Lee joined Nexon in 2003 and climbed the ranks at the games firm over the years.

He's held various executive roles, such as FIFA department manager of Nexon Korea and VP of business of Nexon Korea.

"I am honored and excited to lead the company into its next generation," said Lee.

"Our strong base of live virtual world franchises has shown unprecedented growth and stability, our global team of operators and developers is world-class, and our demonstrated commitment to innovation in new game development as well as technology sets us up for a new generation of growth worldwide."