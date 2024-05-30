New studio Juicy Button raises $3m in seed funding round

Mobile studio Juicy Button has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by The Games Fund.

The Cyprus-based developer will use the investment to support development of its untitled 4X strategy game.

Other participants in the funding round included one of the studio's co-founders, Anton Sinelnikov, as an angel investor.

Juicy Button was co-founded by Alexander Kravchuk (creator of MMO strategy title Total Battle), Anton Sinelnikov (Cubic Games co-founder and game design director), and Aleksander Zaytsev (Panoramik Games co-founder).

"Each of us has been in the games industry for decades and built successful companies," said Kravchuk. "We united to alloy our collective expertise and resources and pour it into building the best 4X strategy game on the market."

Co-founder and Games Fund general partner Ilya Karpinskiy added: "Alexander, Anton, and Aleksander are AAA founders and gurus in their domains with proven track records and top-grossing games under their belts. We can not imagine a better founding team for such an ambitious goal."