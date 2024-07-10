Network N Media website The Loadout has shut down

UK-based gaming website The Loadout has shut down.

Although parent company Network N Media has not commented publicly on the closure, former deputy editor Jamie Hore confirmed earlier this week that July 8 was the team's "last day working on the site."

"It’s been nothing but a privilege to have been part of the site since its inception and to still be here on its final day to wave it off," Hore added in a blog post about the closure.

"While the last few months have absolutely been the most challenging of my four-and-a-half-year stint, that’s not what I want to reflect on right now – I’ve learned so many lessons, worked with countless talented people, and had too many great times to focus on the sad stuff."

The Loadout was founded in October 2019 as Network N’s second original brand – the first being PC Games N – and was operated as a fully owned-and-operated subsidiary of Network N Media Limited. Initially positioned as an esports-focused site, it evolved to encompass console games and at one point, employed eight FTE staff.

According to the website, The Loadout's closure impacts four permanent members of staff, although a number of The Loadout's core team were similarly laid off at the end of 2023, including its guides team.

Roughy a third of the staff at Network N's video games marketing agency Project N were also laid off earlier this month.