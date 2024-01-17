Netspeak laying off 25

Netspeak Games yesterday confirmed in a blog post on the studio's official site that it has begun the consultation process to lay off 25 employees.

Netspeak CEO Callum Cooper-Brighting said the Sunshine Days developer had difficulty finding new investment over the past year.

"When we realised that without extra financial support (needed to combat the rise in price of [user acquisition] across all channels as well as to keep cash flowing for a game with a long payback period) and after considering all other possible options, we unfortunately concluded that we will likely have to scale down our operations," Cooper-Brighting said.

Sunshine Days is currently available on mobile platforms and a PC release remains planned for this quarter.

For more on Netspeak and Sunshine Days, you can read our interview with Cooper-Brighting from last August.