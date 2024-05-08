EA believes over 50% of its development processes will be "positively impacted" by gen AI

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson spoke of how generative AI could make its development process "more efficient" and help give developers "more power."

During an earnings call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha) yesterday following the publication of the financial results for Q4, Wilson spoke of the publisher's plans to integrate generative AI into its workflow.

"We are looking at how it can make us more efficient, how [it can] give our developers more power, and how [it can] give them back more time and allow them to get to the fund more quickly," he said.

"Based on our early assessment, we believe that more than 50% of our development processes will be positively impacted by the advances in generative AI."

EA previously said it would limit the use of generative AI by focusing its usage on the ideation phase of development, as CTO Marija Radulovic-Nastic told GamesIndustry.biz last year.

Elsewhere in the earnings call, CFO Stuart Canfield highlighted that live service net bookings were down 2% year-on-year at $5.23 billion, and suggested that EA Sports FC and Apex Legends would "continue to face difficult comparable periods" in 2025.

However, Canfield did note that this reflected trends that EA saw in its previous financial year, and that the "hugely successful" rebrand of EA Sports FC coupled with franchises such as Madden drove its net income growth up 59% year-over-year to $1.27 billion.