Nazara Technologies to earmark $100m towards M&A activity

Nazara Technologies has announced that it will commit $100 million to expand via mergers and acquisitions.

The gaming and sports media firm said its pledge will be conducted across the next two years.

Founded in 2000 and based in India, the company aims to grow its global presence and business operations.

"The $100 million pledge will further boost this opportunity for us in that direction," said Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain.

"We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India's 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market".