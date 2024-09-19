Playtika acquires SuperPlay for $700 million

Playtika has acquired mobile developer Superplay for $700 million.

The company announced an additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion, "subject to Superplay achieving certain financial targets" over the next three years. This will be funded by cash "generated from ongoing operations and Playtika's balance sheet."

Playtika says the acquisition is "expected to move the needle for [its] proforma growth," with Superplay's current titles Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams in addition to two titles currently in development.

Superplay was founded by former Playtika staff Gilad Almog and Eyal Netzer, alongside industry veteran Elad Drory. Superplay will be led by Gilad and Eyal as its own studio within Playtika following the acquisition.

"We see the acquisition of Superplay as a key move in strengthening Playtika's leadership in mobile gaming, driving growth with scaled titles, and unlocking new opportunities," said Playtika CEO Robert Antokol.

"Superplay's proven talent and success in navigating complex environments align seamlessly with our team. Together, we're expanding our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to players worldwide."

Superplay's Almog and Netzer added: "We're incredibly excited for this opportunity. It is a testament to our amazing team who bring creativity and passion to everything we make. With Playtika's backing and support, we'll continue growing the most memorable and engaging games in their category, and exchange knowledge that will propel each other to new heights."

Earlier this year, Playtika announced it was aiming to spend $1.2 million on mergers and acquisitions over the next three years.