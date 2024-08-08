Nazara Technologies acquires Fusebox Games for $27.2m

Nazara Technologies has acquired UK based Fusebox Games for $27.2 million.

Founded in 2016, Fusebox is a mobile free-to-play studio based in the UK. It publishes interactive story titles including Love Island, and has similar games in development based on other global television IPs.

"We see a large opportunity in building an IP based global gaming business that benefits from our core base in India where we can support global studios through enhanced user acquisition strategies, data analytics, live operations, and new initiatives," said Nazara CEO and founder Nitish Mittersain.

"Many of our existing IP's are good examples of this strategy and we are happy to join forces with the talented team at Fusebox as we continue to build Nazara into a global gaming company of meaningful scale."

In March, Nazara announced a $100 million commitment towards expanding its company with mergers and acquisitions.

"We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India's 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market," said Mittersain.