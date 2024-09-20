GamesIndustry.biz's Brazil Games Week begins on Monday

GamesIndustry.biz will kick off its latest territory special on Monday, this time taking a deeper look at Brazil.

Earlier this year, we spoke to a number of trade bodies, developers, and a São Paulo government minister about the challenges and opportunites facing games companies in Latin America's largest nation.

We also discussed the new legal framework with various experts, exploring why this is "game-changing" moment for the Brazilian games industry and how it will unlock new investment and growth.

Finally, we scoured through reports on the audience, developer landscape, spending, and preferred platforms for the Brazilian games market.

Companies we spoke to include Abragames, Apex Brazil, Kokku, Behold Studios, Hermit Crab, Arvore Immersive Entertainment, Indie Hero, and more.

Most recently, we talked to handful of indie devs about what X’s ban in the country mean for them, and how it’s imacting the games industry in the country.

Our series kicks off on Monday, September 23. You'll be able to follow each article via the 'Brazil Games Week' tag, and we'll add a list of links below throughout the week.

Brazil Games Week is the latest GamesIndustry.biz territory report, following our in-depth looks at the video games industry in Italy, Australia and South Africa, with more in the works further down the line.