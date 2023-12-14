MyGamez closes €1.5m in new funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

MyGamez has received €1.5 million in a private financing round.

The investment round included participation from Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja, Small Giant Games co-founder Timo Soininen, Reworks co-founder Ilkka Teppo and ex-Riot China head of operations Daniel Wang.

"After several rocky years, the China game industry regulatory environment has now stabilized, and the market is growing again," said MyGamez co-founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen.

"With our upcoming launches of several major titles, such as Empires & Puzzles, future growth prospects are looking very good for us."

MyGamez was founded in 2013 by chief operating officer Charles Chiang and Leinonen.

Its services include co-publishing mobile games in China, assisting with regulatory approvals, and working with acquisition platforms.