MyGamez closes €1.5m in new funding round
The firm aims to expand its publishing operations in the Chinese mobile game market
MyGamez has received €1.5 million in a private financing round.
The investment round included participation from Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja, Small Giant Games co-founder Timo Soininen, Reworks co-founder Ilkka Teppo and ex-Riot China head of operations Daniel Wang.
"After several rocky years, the China game industry regulatory environment has now stabilized, and the market is growing again," said MyGamez co-founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen.
"With our upcoming launches of several major titles, such as Empires & Puzzles, future growth prospects are looking very good for us."
MyGamez was founded in 2013 by chief operating officer Charles Chiang and Leinonen.
Its services include co-publishing mobile games in China, assisting with regulatory approvals, and working with acquisition platforms.