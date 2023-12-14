If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MyGamez closes €1.5m in new funding round

The firm aims to expand its publishing operations in the Chinese mobile game market

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

MyGamez has received €1.5 million in a private financing round.

The investment round included participation from Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja, Small Giant Games co-founder Timo Soininen, Reworks co-founder Ilkka Teppo and ex-Riot China head of operations Daniel Wang.

"After several rocky years, the China game industry regulatory environment has now stabilized, and the market is growing again," said MyGamez co-founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen.

"With our upcoming launches of several major titles, such as Empires & Puzzles, future growth prospects are looking very good for us."

MyGamez was founded in 2013 by chief operating officer Charles Chiang and Leinonen.

Its services include co-publishing mobile games in China, assisting with regulatory approvals, and working with acquisition platforms.

