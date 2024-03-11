If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus steps into the ring on May 28

The live service fighter will return with a PVE mode, more characters, and stages

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Warner Bros. Games will be officially launching MultiVersus on May 28.

Developed by Player First Games, the free-to-play platform fighter stars characters such as Garnet from Steven Universe, Harley Quinn, and Lebron James.

It will release with a new PVE mode, with additional fighters and more stages. The news comes a year after the title went offline after launching in open beta in July 2022.

A month after MultiVersus launched in open beta, it reached more than 20 million players.

The news of its launch comes a week after Warner Bros.'s recent comments on relying less on AAA console titles and more on live service games, which GamesIndustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair explored in the latest This Week In Business.

Related topics
freetoplay live service Warner Bros. Games
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.