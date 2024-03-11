MultiVersus steps into the ring on May 28

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Warner Bros. Games will be officially launching MultiVersus on May 28.

Developed by Player First Games, the free-to-play platform fighter stars characters such as Garnet from Steven Universe, Harley Quinn, and Lebron James.

It will release with a new PVE mode, with additional fighters and more stages. The news comes a year after the title went offline after launching in open beta in July 2022.

A month after MultiVersus launched in open beta, it reached more than 20 million players.

The news of its launch comes a week after Warner Bros.'s recent comments on relying less on AAA console titles and more on live service games, which GamesIndustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair explored in the latest This Week In Business.