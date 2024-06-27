More users choosing to play games on Steam with controllers

More players are choosing to use a controller while playing games on Steam, according to Valve.

In an update issued by Valve, it found that since 2018 daily average controller use has increased from 5% to 15%, with 42% of these sessions involving Steam Input, which allows players to use different types of controllers.

There are over 300 supported controllers that players can use on Steam. Valve found that the Xbox controller is the most popular choice, with players opting to use that in 59% of sessions compared to 26% for PlayStation controllers and 10% on Steam Deck.

Steam recently added support for a new wireless Hori controller, which is officially licensed by Valve and is fully compatible with the platform on desktop and Steam Deck. It's set to launch on October 31 in Japan, as reported by GameSpot.