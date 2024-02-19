Monumental to acquire Game Circus

Indie game studio and publisher Monumental has entered another agreement to acquire mobile developer Game Circus.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the Dallas-based studio will help expand Monumental's expanding portfolio of mobile games with titles such as Coin Dozer, Merge Zoo, and Prize Claw.

"We're happy and excited to partner with Monty [Kerr, Monumental CEO] and his very talented team at Monumental," said Game Circus CEO Donnie Thompson.

"Together we believe we can take our games to new heights and look forward to collaborating to delight our players in new ways."

Last week, Monumental entered into an agreement to acquire gaming publisher and web portal Kongregate for an undisclosed sum.