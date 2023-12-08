Microsoft to convert contractor group to unionized full-timers

Microsoft is converting a cohort of contracted game workers into unionized staffers.

As reported by Bloomberg, the ZeniMax Workers United group of 77 will see 23 staffers become full-time employees. They will receive a wage increase of 22%.

The others will gain temporary roles at the tech giant, with $2.75 hourly raises, as well as paid sick days.

In a statement sent to Bloomberg, Microsoft vice president Amy Pannoni said, "We look forward to continued good faith negotiations as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement," Microsoft Vice President Amy Pannoni said in an emailed statement."

In January, Zenimax Workers United and the Communications Workers of America announced that a supermajority of roughly 300 QA developers across Zenimax's US operations favored unionization.

Microsoft recognized the union and has been in negotiations since April, according to the CWA. As a part of those talks, Microsoft agreed that a group of 77 contractors would become staffers represented by the union.

Back in October, the tech firm reiterated its labor neutrality agreement after acquiring Activision Blizzard.