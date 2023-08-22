Microsoft discontinues Kinect successor

Microsoft has ended production of Azure Kinect, the successor to the Xbox peripheral, drawing a line under the motion-sensing camera's lifespan.

As announced in a blog post, the company will stop selling its latest version of the hardware this October or until stocks last.

In 2019, Microsoft introduced the Azure Kinect Developer Kit, aiming it at manufacturing, retail, and healthcare markets rather than gaming.

"We have made the decision to end production of Azure Kinect Development Kit," Microsoft wrote, "but this is far from the end of this technology as it will continue to be available through our partner ecosystem."

This means Microsoft will "provide the technology to third-party partners so they can sell their own alternatives," according to VGC.

Microsoft said that companies using the Azure Kinect could "continue to do so without disruption," and the software development kit will remain available for download. Devices sold will still have the standard limited hardware warranty.

Microsoft advised that companies "looking for a long-term solution or need to customize the hardware for specific needs" should "explore the offerings from [its] partners," like semiconductor company Analog Devices and 3D camera manufacturer Orbbec.

Microsoft halted production of the Kinect for Windows in 2015, followed by the discontinuation of the Kinect for Xbox One in 2017. The peripheral was originally included with the console as Microsoft pushed players to use it as part of the main interface.