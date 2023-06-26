If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meta unveils Meta Quest+ subscription service

Users will gain access to two monthly VR titles for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Meta has announced Meta Quest+, a monthly subscription allowing users access to two selected VR titles.

The service will set back consumers $59.99 yearly or $7.99 a month while being available to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headset owners. It's also forward-compatible with the Meta Quest 3 device.

Users can keep each game they gain monthly for as long as they are enrolled in Meta Quest+.

If a user unsubscribes and chooses to re-enroll later, they can regain access to the VR titles they've gained through the program.

The service is only accessible via the Meta Quest Store.

Meta Quest+'s announcement comes nearly a month after the firm unveiled the Quest 3, scheduled to release this fall.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.