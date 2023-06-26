Meta unveils Meta Quest+ subscription service

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Meta has announced Meta Quest+, a monthly subscription allowing users access to two selected VR titles.

The service will set back consumers $59.99 yearly or $7.99 a month while being available to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headset owners. It's also forward-compatible with the Meta Quest 3 device.

Users can keep each game they gain monthly for as long as they are enrolled in Meta Quest+.

If a user unsubscribes and chooses to re-enroll later, they can regain access to the VR titles they've gained through the program.

The service is only accessible via the Meta Quest Store.

Meta Quest+'s announcement comes nearly a month after the firm unveiled the Quest 3, scheduled to release this fall.