Meta reportedly shutters Ready at Dawn

Meta has reportedly shut down developer Ready at Dawn.

That's according to Android Central, who had access to an internal memo sent to employees by VP of Oculus Studios Gio Hunt yesterday, reportedly saying that Ready at Dawn was closing effective immediately.

A spokesperson told the publication that the closure wasn't to "save money" but to ensure Meta's VR division, Reality Labs, stays on target with its new budget restrictions and can deliver "better long-term impact."

The company also reportedly said it isn't planning to further reduce its number of first-party VR titles, and will still be going ahead with its virtual reality ambitions.

Reality Labs recorded losses amounting to $4.5 billion during Q2, an ongoing issue over the past few years.

Ready at Dawn has been running since 2003, initially launched by former Naughty Dog and Blizzard staff. It worked on Daxter and the God of War franchise before pivoting to VR in 2017 with the Lone Echo series.

The studio was acquired by Meta (then still called Facebook) in June 2020, and impacted by the company's layoffs in April 2023.