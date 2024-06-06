Mediatonic alumni form Kindred Spirit Games

A new UK studio from Mediatonic alumni just came out of stealth, called Kindred Spirit Games.

Co-founders Megan Ralph and Joel Herber made the announcement on Linkedin, saying the studio was created six months ago. Ralph is the firm's design director and Herber its technical director.

Ralph and Herber previously worked together at Fall Guys developer Mediatonic, respectively as lead level designer and lead client engineer. They then both worked together again at Land & Sea, an indie studio formed by Team Alto veterans in 2020.

At Land & Sea, Ralph was senior game designer, with her previous experiences also including stints at Interior Night and the late Sony London Studio.

Meanwhile, Herber was lead programmer at Land & Sea, having previously worked at the likes of Dream Reality interactive and Plug-In Media.

"We're channelling our passion and expertise into our debut title, and we can't wait to share updates on our progress and show you what we’ve been working on," the duo said in a statement.