Media Molecule opens Dreams' creations to commercial use

Media Molecule has updated Dreams' usage terms, allowing players to use some of their creations outside of the platform's ecosystem.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, the developer clarified that it won't apply to all creations, but personal and commercial use of music, animation, films, and art made in Dreams will be allowed outside the game.

Users will only be allowed to use creations they made themselves.

"This means that if you used someone else’s creation in your own work, you will need their permission if you want to use it outside of Dreams for your intended purpose," Media Molecule clarified in its FAQ.

In 2020, the studio kicked off beta evaluation for commercial use of Dreams creations.

But creators being able to use what they made in Dreams commercially had been part of the vision for the title since its early days, with Media Molecule former art director Kareem Ettouney mentioning it in 2019, for instance.

Hybrid game/creation platform Dreams launched in 2020 to critical success, after a decade of development and one year of early access.

Live support for the title will end at the end if the year as Media Molecule moves on to another project.

We spoke to the studio last year for the GamesIndustry.biz Academy, about how Dreams can be used to learn how to be a game developer.