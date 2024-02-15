Maximum Entertainment merges six games divisions under parent brand

Maximum Entertainment (previously Zordix) has announced the unification of its various divisions under one name.

The company owns publishers Maximum Games, Modus Games, Just For Games, and Merge Games, and developer Modus Studios, all of which will be grouped together under the name Maximum Entertainment.

The firm also announced that it's looking to increase IP ownership to 30% of its revenue by 2025, as well as double down on transmedia projects. Maximum added that there's currently over 100 games in its pipeline, 15 of them being its own IP.

Alongside this announcement, the company released its interim financial report for Q4 2023 and the full year. Its net sales for the quarter reached SEK 394 million ($37.5 million, down 4.6% year-on-year), and SEK 1.15 billion for the full year ($109 million, down 0.6%).

We talked to CEO Christina Seelye about the firm's restructure last year, as it launched Maximum Entertainment. Zordix had acquired Maximum Games for $42 million back in November 2021, with Seelye taking over three months after.

The company landed a $30 million credit line to invest in its IPs and M&As last year, and acquired Fun Labs soon after.