Mattel begins self-publishing mobile games

Mattel, the toy firm behind Barbie, has announced that it will self-publish mobile titles.

In an interview with GamesBeat, global head of digital gaming, Mike DeLaet, said that announcements for the company's self-published games will begin later in 2024.

"We'll be very selective about our partners. We're launching a self-publishing initiative where we do co-development," DeLaet said.

"We'll fund the development. We'll fund the marketing and we'll do the publishing ourselves. This will be in addition to our joint venture with NetEase, Mattel 163, and our licensing business."

DeLaet added, "We'll still continue to do most of our projects through licensing, and we can't do everything ourselves."

Mattel is currently focusing on mobile titles but may eventually expand to Roblox and the Unreal Editor For Fortnite.

Mattel's brand portfolio includes Hot Wheels, Uno, and Bob the Builder.