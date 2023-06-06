Marvel Snap, Railbound, Resident Evil Village among Apple Design Awards winners

As part of WWDC23, Apple unveiled the winners of its 2023 Design Awards, which recognised several mobile games.

Each prize was awarded to one app and one game, across six categories.

In the Inclusivity category, Stitch from Thailand-based Lykke Studios was rewarded for its "support for multiple languages and custom accessibility options for those with colour blindness, low vision, and motion sensitivities."

Afterburn's train-based puzzler Railbound won in the Interaction category, recognising its "pristine animation and colourful visuals."

Resident Evil Village won in the Visuals and Graphics category for being "among the most realistic and atmospheric delivered on Mac," while Second Dinner's Marvel Snap was handed the Innovation award.

Here's the full list of games that won 2023 Apple Design Awards (you can read more on Apple's website):