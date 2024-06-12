League of Geeks goes into hibernation

Armello developer League of Geeks has announced that it's going on a hiatus for the foreseeable future.

In a blog post penned by Ty Carey, Trent Kusters, and Blake Mizzi, the co-founders announced that the team is going to take "extended time off" and that they're not sure "when (or if) [they] will resurrect this great beast," due to the current economic difficulties in the industry.

Solium Infernum, which released in February to critical acclaim, will continue to be supported with bug fixes and minor content updates, but "its sales revenue cannot fund further active development or DLC," they added.

Jumplight Odyssey, which had been put on hold indefinitely in December a few months after its Early Access release, will not go back into active development but will still get a full release within the next year.

"Jumplight Odyssey has, as of this point, not found workable and timely investment that would reinstate development on the title," the post read. "We would love nothing more than to see this project finished, but unfortunately, development will remain on hiatus.

"We are aiming to bring it out of Early Access at some point in the next 12 months. This is unlikely to be the fully realised v1.0 release we had originally planned, though we will try to find some way to tuck the game in with our limited, remaining resources."

Armello will continue to be online as well, with plans for the Armello board game unaffected by the changes as it's being handled by King of the Castle Games.

"The vast majority of our team have moved on to exciting new endeavours and those who remain are going to take a well deserved break over the next few months," the co-founders said.

They added: "Makin' [sic] video games is hard, excruciatingly hard these past few years, but the smart, lovely people we got to do it with, both inside LoG and out, made this crazy business worth it every single day."

We talked to Kusters in December as League of Geeks cut off 50% of its workforce after an investment fell through. We had talked to the co-founder a couple of months before the news as well, at the time highlighting just how much of a difficult time it was for large indie developers, due to lack of funding.