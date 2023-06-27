Hi-Rez Studios restructure results in layoffs

Hi-Rez Studios has gone through a restructuring leading to a wave of layoffs.

The company announced the change on Linkedin, explaining that the restructuring aimed at focusing the business "around its top priorities" and establishing a "better corporate framework for future growth."

It's unclear how many staff are affected at this stage, but GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for comment.

As part of the change, the company will be rebranding to Hi-Rez Ventures and broken down into three business units operated independently:

Smite developer Titan Forge Games, co-led by Alex Cantatore and Travis Brown

Paladins developer Evil Mojo Games, led by Tony Jones

Live service support platform RallyHere Interactive, created earlier this year and led by previous Hi-Rez Studios CEO Stewart Chisam

UK studio RedBeard Games (opened in 2019) is being folded into Titan Forge, and US developer First Watch Games (who is behind Rogue Company) into Evil Mojo.

"We will no longer brand Hi-Rez Studios as a publisher, and will transition to a model in which we publish all games through either Titan Forge or Evil Mojo," the announcement clarified.

Hi-Rez Studios founder Erez Goren is being named CEO of the newly-created entity that is Hi-Rez Ventures in replacement of Chisam.

"Unfortunately, as part of this strategic realignment, there will be a reduction in force," the message read. "This impacts many hardworking, loyal, and talented game developers. We are doing all we can to smooth the transition for those employees and their families, as well as to work with other game studios to find these great game developers new landing spots.

"We believe these changes allow us to best support our live game franchises, better empowering the game developers inside Titan Forge and Evil Mojo to control their own destinies and provide the best experiences possible for their gamer communities. It will also provide RallyHere Interactive with the resources and management attention it needs to grow and accomplish its mission."