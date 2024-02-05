Layoffs at Crop Circle Games

A number of Crop Circle Games developers are reporting the studio has undergone layoffs, as spotted by Game Developer.

The outlet spotted LinkedIn postings from three developers at the studio saying that they had been let go.

GamesIndustry.biz subsequently found profiles of five more Crop Circle developers who had posted today that they were either laid off or needed to find a new role, with another five profiles of Crop Circle full-timers not posting but carrying the "#OpenToWork" banner on their profile pictures.

One of the employees noted that the layoff was unexpected, while another said the project they had been working on is now on hold.

Part of Jeff Strain and Annie Delisi Strain's Prytania Media portfolio of AAA developers, Crop Circle Games was founded in spring of 2021 and revealed to the world in October of 2022 with the goal of making "the next narrative sandbox games for a global player community."

It has not to this point announced its initial project.

Inquiries to Prytania about the scope of the cuts were not immediately returned.