Kwalee launches Arabic-language edition of Hitseeker

Kwalee has launched an Arabic-language edition of its mobile game platform, Hitseeker.

The UK publisher says it will support Arabic-speaking developers "with tools, resources, and expert support to succeed on a global stage," as well as expert advice and "a collaborative environment tailored specifically to the needs of developers from MENA."

It says that it is "welcoming new partnerships with ambitious game studios in the region who could benefit from support in game design, marketing, and developing their business" by pitching directly via Hitseeker, which can then also be used to "manage the full publishing process."

"Game developers we speak to in the MENA region have incredible talent and ambitious game ideas but are looking for an experienced partner," said John Wright, VP of mobile publishing.

"Kwalee wants to help them take centre stage and reach their full potential. Hitseeker, available in English or Arabic, is our way of reaching out and offering this guidance. We’re the publishing partner that will support developers with the skills and support they need to get their games to the global stage."

Last month, Kwalee announced a minority investment in Devolver Digital.