Kowloon, Aream & Co, LVP and more join GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit London

A number of major investment firms are set to attend the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit London on Thursday, October 12th.

Investment banking specialist Aream & Co, VC firm London Venture Partners and games fund Kowloon Nights are all set to meet and advise independent developers at the event.

The event is sponsored by TinyBuild and tickets are on sale now for as low as £45 (+ booking fee and VAT). Each ticket includes access to the event, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and and a four-day pass to the EGX consumer show that runs October 12th - October 15th.

A number of publishers have also joined the event, with Secret Mode, Yogscast and Maximum Games all looking for new indie partners.

The event will include a number of roundtables throughout the day. UK Games Fund, Kowloon Nights, LVP and Xbox will be meeting indie developers in a private setting to offer insight and advice on opportunities they offer studios.

In terms of talks, Harinder Sangha and Mike Brown of Maverick Games - the new AAA developer from former Sega and Playground Games veterans - will talk about setting up its studio. Square Enix Collective's Timea Edvi and Futurlab's Kirsty Rigden will discuss the blockbuster success of Powerwash Simulator. And TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik will share insights into emergent gameplay.

Hiro Capital's Spike Laurie, Aream & Co's Kartik Prabhakara, Code Coven's Cinzia Musio and UK Games Fund's Colin Macdonald will headline our Games Investment Panel.

More sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available through here. For sponsorship enquiries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Investment Summit is part of a series of shows that GamesIndustry.biz is running at EGX. The GI Academy student event is returning with big talks from the likes of legendary games composer Grant Kirkhope. This year, attendees have the chance to 'graduate' from the Academy by completing tasks such as listening to talks, meeting developers and visiting booths. For more details on how to book group student tickets to EGX, contact Daniel Jones.