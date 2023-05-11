Konami's full-year revenue sees a 5% bump as it hits $2.3bn

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Konami's fiscal year report says that the firm amassed $2.3 billion in revenue, up 5% when compared to 2022.

Here's what you need to know about the Yu-Gi-Oh publisher's twelve months that ended on March 31, 2023:

The Numbers:

Revenue: ¥314 billion ($2.33 billion), up 5% year-on-year

Profit: ¥34.9 billion ($260 million), down 36% year-on-year

Digital Entertainment: ¥213 billion ($1.59 billion), down 1% year-on-year

The Highlights:

Regarding specific game sales performances, Konami said Professional Baseball Spirits A grew revenues during the fourth quarter thanks to interest generated from the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament.

It also noted that eFootball 2023 has been downloaded over 600 million times since its launch.

The fiscal year saw the releases of games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Amazing Bomberman, and WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros. Konami noted that the TMNT title performed strongly in Europe and America.

For the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, Konami projects net sales to grow 4% to ¥328 billion ($2.44 billion). In addition, Digital Entertainment revenue is predicted to grow modestly to ¥216 billion ($1.61 billion).

The games slated to launch during the fiscal year include Super Bomberman R2, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, and Cygni: All Guns Blazing.