Konami to raise Japan staffer salaries in March 2025

Starting next year, graduates will also receive a new base pay

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
The Konami Group has announced that it will raise its employees' base salary in Japan by March 2025.

Full-time staffers will receive a basic salary increase of ¥5,000 ($33) monthly.

Meanwhile, the pay of new graduates will grow to ¥300,000 ($1,978) monthly from the previous ¥295,000 ($1,945). The firm added that some local company groups and positions will not be eligible for raises.

In the announcement, Konami attributed the salary raises to "stabilizing employee income and creating a rewarding work environment."

Konami's March 2025 pay raises will be the firm's third consecutive fiscal year of base salary increases.



