Konami holds steady in Q1 despite game sales decreasing

Last week, Konami published its financials for the three months ended June 30, 2023, with the Japanese company's revenue on a par with last year, but its games segment dipping.

The numbers

Revenue : ¥72.6 billion ($510 million, up 1% year-on-year)

: ¥72.6 billion ($510 million, up 1% year-on-year) Business profit : ¥17.2 billion ($121 million, up 21.7% year-on-year)

: ¥17.2 billion ($121 million, up 21.7% year-on-year) Digital entertainment revenue: ¥48.1 billion ($338 million, down 5.3% YoY)

The highlights

After FY2023 sales being mostly flat for its Digital Entertainment segment, Konami has not managed to reverse the trend quite yet.

However, the firm noted that eFootball 2023 continued to "sustain strong performance," and while overall revenue in its games segment was down, its business profit for the category was up 13% to ¥15.1 billion ($106 million).

Looking at Konami's other business segments, its Gaming & Systems vertical performed well during Q1 FY2024, with revenue up 29.9% year-on-year reaching ¥10 billion ($70 million).

Looking ahead, Konami named the launch of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 (due in October) and the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023) as highlights of its upcoming projects.

The Metal Gear series has now topped 60 million sales across all titles, VGChartz reported yesterday.

For its forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, Konami expects its revenue to reach ¥328 billion ($2.3 billion), a 4.4% increase over FY2023.

We talked to Konami's last month about how 25 years of Yu-Gi-Oh prepared the company for live service games.