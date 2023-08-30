Konami moves Suikoden 1 & 2 HD release schedule out of 2023

Konami has moved the launch window of Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars past 2023.

The publisher attributed the decision to the PlayStation 1 re-releases' performance.

Konami said in the announcement, "We have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve."

The HD remaster was announced in September 2022; during that same month, as reported by Eurogamer, the publisher renewed its trademark for the series.

Suikoden's last numbered title release was in 2006 with Suikoden 5 for the PlayStation 2.

Meanwhile, 2009's Suikoden Tierkreis for the Nintendo DS was the last game of the series to see an English language launch.