Jill Braff named head of studio for Bethesda and ZeniMax

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Jill Braff has been appointed as head of studio for ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Game Studios.

As reported by The Verge, her appointment was a part of the leadership changes shared with the news of Bobby Kotick's departure next week as CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Braff will oversee the development teams at both ZeniMax and Bethesda, she will still lead the Microsoft Casual Games division. Her new role was announced in a memo sent to employees from Matt Botty, president of game content studios.

"Today we are announcing Jill Braff as Head of the ZeniMax/Bethesda studios. Jill has a wealth of experience in games and entertainment, with previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network and at Warner Bros. building the online and marketing business for the Ellen DeGeneres Show," said Booty.

"She was our leader for the integration work when ZeniMax/Bethesda joined Xbox, and through that work she has come to know many of their teams and leaders well."

Braff has held various senior leadership positions throughout her career across the entertainment industry.

She had a two-year stint as executive vice president of digital commerce at HSN. She also worked as president and chief operating officer at Brit + Co.

Braff joined Microsoft in 2020 as general manager of integration and casual games at Xbox Games Studios.