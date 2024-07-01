Indie publisher Mystic Forge raises €2m in funding

Indie publisher Mystic Forge has raised €2 million in an investment.

Led by investors ForsVC and ROM Utrecht Region, the funds will support the publisher in dedicating resources and attention to its growing portfolio of games.

"This investment allows us to broaden our portfolio and secure additional titles," said co-founder Paul Hanraets. "While Mystic Forge operates globally, we are also deeply committed to contributing to the gaming ecosystem in Utrecht and Belgium."

ROM Utrecht Region's senior investment manager Jeffrey Williams added: "Partnering with Mystic Forge enriches our gaming landscape with their extensive industry expertise and network, thereby strengthening the ecosystem and attracting further investment into the region."

Mystic Forge was formed in 2023 by industry veterans Paul Hanraets, Randy Greenback, and Vernon Vrolijk, formerly of Good Shepherd Entertainment. The publisher focuses on strategy, simulation, and RPG games for PC.