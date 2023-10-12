If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

India games market projected to generate $868m in 2023

Niko Partners report says that the country's game players is estimated to number 444 million

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Market research firm Niko Partners released its 2023 India Games Market Report and says the country's game revenue is poised to reach $868 million this year.

This year's projection represents a growth of 21% year-over-year compared to 2022.

India's games market revenue is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027.

The report also estimates that game players will increase by 12% year-over-year to 444 million in 2023.

Niko Partners also says that 31% of the population will spend revenue on titles.

As a mobile-first market, 97% of India's gamers play titles on smartphones or tablet devices.

