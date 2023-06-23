IIDEA unveils Italian Video Game Awards 2023 nominees

The nominees for the Italian Video Game Awards 2023 have been announced.

The event, organised by Italian games trade body IIDEA, is in its 11th year and will take place on July 6, 2023 in Florence, alongside B2B games conference First Playable.

The ceremony will be hosted by Irish games host, critic, and streamer Aoife Wilson, and streamed live to English-speaking audiences via fellow media partner VGC.

Here are the finalists for this year's Italian Video Game Awards 2023:

Best Italian Game:

Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)

Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

MotoGP22 (Milestone)

Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)

Redout 2 (34BigThings)

Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)

Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)

Vajont (Artheria)

Best Italian Debut Game:

Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)

IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Best Innovation:

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Outstanding Italian Company:

Nacon Studio Milan

Reply Game Studios

Ubisoft Milan

Outstanding Individual Contribution:

Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)

Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)

Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for the Italian Game Awards