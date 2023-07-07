BitNine Studio's Terrorbane wins Best Italian Game for the 2023 Italian Video Game Awards

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

BitNine Studio's title Terrorbane received the honor of Best Italian Game at this year's Italian Video Game Awards.

The Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association (IIDEA), Italy's video games trade body, held its 11th annual event yesterday.

First Playable streamed this year's Italian Video Game Awards on Twitch. The award jury comprised game industry journalists, content creators, and producers.

Among the winners was Cristina Nava of Ubisoft, who was awarded Outstanding Individual Contribution.

The winners of the 2023 Italian Video Game Awards are here:

Outstanding Italian Company - Ubisoft Milan

Outstanding Individual Contribution - Cristina Nava, Ubisoft Milan

Best Innovation - Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)

Best Italian Debut - Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Best Italian Game - Terrorbane (BitNine Studio)

General director of the IIDEA, Thalita Malagò, said: "We are so impressed every year at the IVGAs with the amount of talent we see in the industry through the amazing submissions that we receive. Each year IIDEA strives to encourage growth in the Italian games industry, and we are so happy to have seen such great results in the last year."

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for First Playable. The organisers provided travel and accommodation for the event.