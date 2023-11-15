Humble Games affected by layoffs

Humble Games has laid off an unknown number of employees due to restructuring efforts.

In a statement shared with Sports Illustrated's gaming section on Tuesday, the company confirmed the layoffs after former employees shared the news on LinkedIn.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues," the publisher said.

"Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success."

The company added: "It's especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact. Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Humble Games for further clarification regarding the scope of the layoffs.