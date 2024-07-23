Humble Games devs told "company is shutting down"

Humble Games is reportedly "shutting down".

According to former Humble developers, all 36 employees were seemingly laid off without notice this morning and told the company was closing.

Whilst there's been no formal word from Humble Games about the decision to close, its social media channels like X/Twitter were active this morning, responding to player questions and queries about its latest release, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.

"At 9AM this morning, 36 employees of Humble Games were told that we were being let go and that the company is shutting down," explained former BizDev exec Niki Kwan, who wrote about what happened on LinkedIn.

"The game industry is volatile, it's been inundated by people who only want exponential growth at the expense of making great games with great teams," added former 2D artist, Emilee Kieffer.

"Billionaires and CEOs are making record profits at the expense of the employees who actually create the products. But I believe we have the power to create studios that benefit us as game developers and not people that only see us as money printing machines," Kieffer added.

Humble Games laid off an unknown number of employees due to restructuring efforts back in November 2023.