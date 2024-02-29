How to find and get a job in today's video games industry

The distressing news of video games layoffs continues, with over 8,000 reported job losses this year so far.

Just this week, both PlayStation and EA has announced it will be cutting jobs and projects, resulting in over 1,500 redundancies, this includes the potential closure of entire studios.

There are jobs out there, but certainly not enough for all those seeking employment, and therefore the competition is fierce.

To support our readers in this situation, we've teamed-up with UK recruitment specialist Amiqus for a series of videos to help those who have found themselves out of work. These videos cover applying for jobs, what to put in you CV, covering letter and portfolio, how to approach and succeed at a job interview, and what to do next.

Over these three videos, Amiqus' principal consultant Alan Dixon shares his expertise on all the key questions, plus more specific issues such as how to approach self-promotion on LinkedIn and how early you should be to a job interview. He's also open to answering questions and offering support directly via LinkedIn.

Amiqus is a UK agency, but there's useful advice for people from other countries, too.

Check the videos out below

Where And How To Find A Job In Video Games

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How To Succeed At A Video Games Job Interview

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What To Do After Your Video Games Job Interview