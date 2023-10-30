Guild Esports pens investment deal to earn up to £1m

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Guild Esports has announced that it has signed a subscription agreement to raise up to £1 million.

The investment was from an international esports, content creation, and media brand. Guild Esports will use the funds to expand business operations, focusing on the Middle Eastern North Africa region, projected to have 88 million gamers by 2026.

The million-dollar investment involves two unconditional payments of £250,000.

Meanwhile, "The third tranche of the subscription is for £500,000 and is conditional on the negotiation and entry into a wider commercial agreement between the brand and Guild," said the esports outfit.

"There is immense international appetite for esports, particularly in the MENA region which is rapidly emerging as an esports hub," said CEO Jasmine Skee.

"The investment is crucial to furthering our vision of becoming the leading international esports and gaming-focused media brand, and Guild looks forward to deepening ties with a complementary business."