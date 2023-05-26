Guild Esports and Sky UK launches No Room for Abuse campaign

Guild Esports, in partnership with Sky UK, has unveiled the No Room for Abuse initiative.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the gendered harassment women experience playing online games.

With monetary support from Sky, it will be featured on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and the Twitch streaming platform.

Guild and Sky surveyed over 4000 women who play games, and 49% said that they experienced abuse or harassment when playing online. The figure rose to 75% for women aged 18 to 24.

35% of surveyors said that they received violent messages. In addition, 27% said they feared being attacked in real life. 25% of the survey takers said that the online abuse they received led to thoughts of depression.

Additionally, Guild and Sky hosted an immersive experience at Sky Guild Gaming Centre to simulate the daily harm women experience.

GamesIndustry.biz Game Changer Stephanie Ijoma, Twitch streamers Sunpi and Danielle Udogaranya, and gaming influencer Elz the Witch were in attendance.

The cohort will also be participating in the campaign, as they will be releasing content across their various social media channels.

Ijoma said, "As women, the abuse we receive on a daily basis is simply unacceptable, which is why campaigns like this are so important to challenge the gaming community to become part of the change. It's crucial that we work together in making the online gaming world safer for women as there is absolutely no room for abuse."

The campaign's official social media hashtag is #NoRoomForHate.