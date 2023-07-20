If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GGWP raises $10m for AI moderation platform

Platform now available to all developers after a year of limited access

Marie Dealessandri
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Gaming moderation platform GGWP has raised $10 million in funding towards its AI tools.

This new funding round was led by Samsung Ventures and SK Telecom Ventures.

GGWP's platform just launched, after a year of testing with a dozen developers.

Co-founder Dennis Fong said that the AI-powered moderation platform aims at making "game communities safe and enjoyable social spaces."

"We have felt from the start that all developers should be able to support the healthy online experiences that players deserve," he commented. "Even the best staffed developers can’t keep up with even a fraction of reported incidents through human moderation. Leveraging AI and a sophisticated platform of tools, we address the vast number of incidents."

GGWP raised $12 million in seed funding in March 2022 for the development of its AI tech.

Author
Marie Dealessandri avatar

Marie Dealessandri

Deputy Editor

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack.