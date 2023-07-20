GGWP raises $10m for AI moderation platform

Gaming moderation platform GGWP has raised $10 million in funding towards its AI tools.

This new funding round was led by Samsung Ventures and SK Telecom Ventures.

GGWP's platform just launched, after a year of testing with a dozen developers.

Co-founder Dennis Fong said that the AI-powered moderation platform aims at making "game communities safe and enjoyable social spaces."

"We have felt from the start that all developers should be able to support the healthy online experiences that players deserve," he commented. "Even the best staffed developers can’t keep up with even a fraction of reported incidents through human moderation. Leveraging AI and a sophisticated platform of tools, we address the vast number of incidents."

GGWP raised $12 million in seed funding in March 2022 for the development of its AI tech.