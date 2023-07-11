Gardens raises $31m in Series A funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games Studio Gardens has announced that it has raised $31.3 million in a Series A funding round.

The company was founded in 2020 by Stephen Bell, Lexie Dostal, and Chris Bell.

Lightspeed Venture Partners and Krafton led the funding round. Meanwhile, Dreamhaven, TIRTA, Annie Strain, Jeff Strain, and others also participated in the round.

The investment will go towards expanding Gardens' staff and developing its first title inspired by MMOs.

"It's both inspiring and validating to see so much excitement around our vision for this game and studio, especially from these incredibly accomplished investors and partners," said Dostal.

Additionally, the announcement said that John W. Thompson, Jack Tretton, Ben Feder, and Yamachi No.10 (Nintendo's founding family) have joined Gardens' advisory team.