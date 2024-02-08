FromSoftware owner acquires Octopath Traveler developer

FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa Corporation has bought Octopath Traveler developer Acquire for an undisclosed sum.

The Japanese media conglomerate shared the news in its quarterly earnings report published today.

"To strengthen the ability to create IP in games as part of our game business strategy, we have made Acquire into a wholly owned subsidiary," it said.

"By acquiring the company, which has produced million seller hit titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing game-related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities groupwide, and enhance our line-up of console games."

Acquire was founded in 1994, and has developed titles in franchises made by Kadokawa subsidiaries such as Spike Chunsoft's Way of the Samurai and FromSoftware's Tenchu.