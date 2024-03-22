France's record €6.1bn year in games spending due to console growth, strong retail

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The video game market in France saw an all-time high in consumer spending, with €6.1 billion generated by games products in 2023.

That's according to a new report by French games trade body SELL, which said the console space accounted for 52% of the market's total value at over €3 billion, up 24.1% year-on-year.

The end of supply issues for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S was a key factor here, with hardware sales up 16% year-on-year to €1.7 billion. Combined with accessories sales, with 6.6 million products shifted, hardware spending rose 17% to €2.3 billion.

Mobile accounted for €1.5 billion and represented 24% of the market, while PC generated €1.4 billion and also represented 24%.

The total market value is up 10% compared to 2022, and 9% higher than 2020.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, SELL chairman James Rebours attributed France's growth — at a time where other markets have shown minimal growth or remained flat — is partly due to bricks-and-mortar stores.

"France has a strong retail landscape committed in video games, having different profiles of players from games specialists, multi-specialists, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and online retailers," he said. "All this widely spread network is able to promote the video game and reinforce the efficiency of "retail as a media'."

However, Rebours warns that this is likely a peak for the French games market, with 2024 spending expecting to be different.

"After this exceptional year with a so-called alignment of the stars – such as consoles, hardware and accessories sales catching up, and an impressive lineup of titles – 2024 will be back to a 'normalized year' in regard to the cycle of the different consoles and the lineup of new releases already announced," he explained.

He continued: "Due to this important growth of 2023, the market has reached this peak of €6.1 billion, also driven by the mobile ecosystem. [There's] an exceptional mix of the different categories that have increased."